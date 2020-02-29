Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.21% from the stock’s current price.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

KL traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 5,358,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,500. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

