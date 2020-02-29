Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

LADR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 2,802,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LADR. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

