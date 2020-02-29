Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Boosted by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.43. 3,195,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,734. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.67 and its 200-day moving average is $267.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

