Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up about 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $43,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 53.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

LW traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.89. 2,612,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

