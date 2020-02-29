LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 963.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,067 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.27% of LKQ worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in LKQ by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after acquiring an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 1,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 449,353 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in LKQ by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 341,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 3,763,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

