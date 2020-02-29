LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.72.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $71.46. 4,122,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital World Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,724,000 after purchasing an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

