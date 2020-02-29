Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

