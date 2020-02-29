Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CLI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.
Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
