Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. Mack Cali Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.36 EPS.

Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

