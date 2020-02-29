Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. Mack Cali Realty also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.36 EPS.
Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mack Cali Realty Company Profile
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
