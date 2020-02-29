Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 105,416 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,416 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,414. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

