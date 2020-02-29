Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 63,021 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 229.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.68. 2,129,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,823. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

