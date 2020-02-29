Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 71,280 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 574.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,280 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $368.72. 1,686,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,437. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.