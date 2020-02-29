Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 9,348 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $68,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,808,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,283. The company has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

