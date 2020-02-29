Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.53 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.