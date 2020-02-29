Mackay Shields LLC Buys 81,120 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. 18,449,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

