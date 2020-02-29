Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 487,421 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,185,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,121,707. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.