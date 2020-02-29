Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60,641 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.03. 11,162,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $392.95. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

