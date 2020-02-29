Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $46,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.49. 40,890,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,299,338. The firm has a market cap of $247.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.