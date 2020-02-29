Mackay Shields LLC Has $27.81 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70,957 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $27,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $6.83 on Friday, hitting $194.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

