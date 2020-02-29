Mackay Shields LLC Has $31.33 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 151,353 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

