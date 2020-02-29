Mackay Shields LLC Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $27.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,032.51. The company had a trading volume of 597,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,089.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,128.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $916.85 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,260.43.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

