Mackay Shields LLC Has $41.56 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after buying an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $15.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.17. 3,589,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

