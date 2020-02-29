Mackay Shields LLC Has $50.50 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 71,335 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.30. 20,842,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,582,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

