Mackay Shields LLC Has $521.42 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $521,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

