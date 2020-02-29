Mackay Shields LLC Has $66.93 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 158,285 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

VZ traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 45,824,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,112,305. The firm has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

