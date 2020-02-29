Mackay Shields LLC Raises Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $31,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,786. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.20 and a 200 day moving average of $274.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

