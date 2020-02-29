Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $53,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 4,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $11.99 on Friday, hitting $281.14. 7,090,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

