Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 206,729 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $40,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,213,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,851. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

