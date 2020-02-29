Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $44,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,640,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

