Mackay Shields LLC Sells 17,218 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of SYSCO worth $28,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SYSCO by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $208,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in SYSCO by 75.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 28.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

