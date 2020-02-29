Mackay Shields LLC Sells 35,759 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,762. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,470,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,258.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,778 shares of company stock worth $27,138,965. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.