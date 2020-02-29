Mackay Shields LLC Sells 58,016 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,016 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Man Group plc raised its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of C traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 46,009,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,368,039. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

