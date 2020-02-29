Mackay Shields LLC Sells 59,358 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 59,358 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.15% of Best Buy worth $33,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Nomura upped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

BBY traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. 4,756,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

