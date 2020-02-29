Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,186 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 79,186 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $165,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 32,561,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,642,076. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $548.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

