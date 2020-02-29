Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,641 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PEP stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,163,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,928. The company has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

