Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 1,980 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 192,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,579. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $101.67 and a one year high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $116.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

