Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Finland ETF comprises 1.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter.

EFNL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. 7,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

