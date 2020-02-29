Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,686,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

