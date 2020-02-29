Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PEP traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $132.03. 14,163,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,928. The firm has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

