Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 170.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

GOOGL traded up $24.30 on Friday, hitting $1,339.25. 4,008,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,465.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.87. The firm has a market cap of $920.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

