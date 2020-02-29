Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.99 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $59.80. 12,935,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

