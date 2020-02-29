Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $9.23 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,386,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,872. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.