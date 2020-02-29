Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.17. 11,323,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

