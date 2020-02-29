Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 199.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

NYSE V traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $181.76. 22,657,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.80. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $8,997,065 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.