Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NDAQ traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.55. 2,280,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.