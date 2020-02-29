Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $2.44 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,277,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

