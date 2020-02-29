Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $2.82 Million in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,543,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.