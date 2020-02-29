Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 156,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.38. 42,698,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,204. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $158.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.