Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,135,000 after buying an additional 161,919 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $110.81. 6,443,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,306. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

