Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New $616,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $226.23. The stock had a trading volume of 581,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average of $222.32. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

