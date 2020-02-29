Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 15,497 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,497 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in eBay by 982.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.64. 16,824,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,695,294. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.